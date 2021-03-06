A volcano in Guatemala is spewing ash and ash again – dpa

Hscuintla (dpa) – For the second time in three days, Pacaya volcano in Guatemala erupted. In the volcano about 50 kilometers south of Guatemala City, powerful explosions were recorded on Friday – as on Wednesday – as announced by the Central American State Disaster Control Agency (CONRED).

The mountain, about 2,500 meters high, is scattered with coals and a dense column of ash and gas reaching 5,500 meters above sea level. Three lava flows of up to 1,500 meters in length have been reported on the southern side of Pakaya.

According to the information, the winds carried coarse ash in the westerly and southwestern direction to the surrounding communities – the provincial capital of Escuintla, 30 kilometers away, you can also get something from them. Stone shards can fall off.

Residents were asked to heed the authorities ’instructions regarding possible evacuations, not to expose themselves to danger, pack emergency backpacks, cover water tanks, and wear mouth and nose protection.

After the volcano showed a high level of activity throughout the day, it cannot be ruled out that this will increase or continue for at least the next few hours, the Civil Protection Department said Friday evening (local time), citing the Volcanology Institute of Guatemala Insifomée. .

Pakaya is one of several volcanoes in the region. Around 200 people were killed in the eruption of a nearby volcano (Vulcan de Fuego) in June 2018.

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 210306-99-711600 / 2