The next step on the career ladder was successful: Scott Kennedy is now a Canadian International! The 24-year-old professional footballer, who was appointed by regional division SB Chiemgau Traunstein in 2015 and is currently under contract with SSV Second Division Jahn Regensburg, made his first international match for his country’s senior national team. “It was a very special moment for me when he sang the national anthem,” he says in an interview with our sports department. “It was like time had stopped for a moment,” he adds.

Canada faced Suriname in Group B of the North and Central America World Cup qualifiers. Kennedy played 90 minutes through – among others alongside Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies. “As a central defender in a series of three,” he says. The match ended 4-0 for Canada and Kennedy held the defense together. “The whole match was very successful for us,” he asserts. “I’m glad I was able to help the team.”

Canada are first after four days of matches and four wins in Group B and are now in the second round of the World Cup qualifiers. Canada will now face the winner of Group E, Haiti. The first leg will take place on Saturday, the second scheduled for Tuesday. Scott Kennedy hopes to wear the national jersey again.

If Canada survives this round as well, it will go to the last round. There, eight teams will compete against each other – the top three buy tickets for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The USA, Costa Rica, Mexico, Jamaica and Honduras have already qualified for the final round, so the hunt is still for three teams, and in Canada, of course, they are hoping they can play for the World Cup ticket.

Scott Kennedy will return to Germany at the end of June. “Then the preparations for the new season begin in the second division,” says the Canadian, who is advised by Rainer Horgel of Neukirchen. For the defensive specialist, this is his second season in Regensburg. His first season with the Upper Palatinate went well. 22 matches in the second division and three matches in the DFB – Kennedy scored a goal in his last 16 games against the Bundesliga club 1. FC Köln and celebrated a thrilling 4-3 victory on penalties with Jan at the end – in his books.

For the new season, too, Kennedy set himself the goal of defending his regular spot. “I want to help the team,” he says. And: “We definitely want to keep the class again.” But Scott Kennedy is now fully focused on his job with the Canadian national team. SB