A very exciting move: The Prince Williams Earthshot Award is now independent – Entertainment

Prince William and Duchess Kate arrive at the Earthshot Awards in London. Photo: imago images/photos i





The Earthshot Prize is one of Prince William’s favorite charitable projects. The team behind it now operates as an independent charity.

With the help of the Earthshot Prize, launched by Prince William (40) in 2020, solutions to problems in the field of environmental protection can be found. Having served as part of William and his wife, Duchess Kate, 40 members of the Royal Foundation over the past two years, the Earthshot Award is now an independent charity. As mentioned on the official website.

The Earthshot Prize is one of Williams’ favorite environmental protection projects, who will subsequently take over as president. However, they still wish to work closely with the Foundation. It was a “very exciting step”, Christiana Figueres, president of the Earthshot Prize, said in a statement.

Solutions to “fix” the planet

The Earthshot Award was awarded for the first time in London in October 2021. The award aims to support projects “to find solutions […]who will fix our planet in this decade,” says the homepage. They believe “in the power of human ingenuity to prove to us all that the seemingly impossible is possible after all.”

This year’s winners will be announced in the fall. A similar ceremony is also scheduled in the United States in 2022. At the events, five winners will be honored each year until 2030. The winners will receive a prize money of 1 million pounds, equivalent to about 1.2 million euros, to further their ideas.





