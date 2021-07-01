A trip to the European Championship quarter-finals in Switzerland is possible

Stone

Switzerland has to reach the final of the European Championship – then we can be there live The Swiss travel to the Round of 16 with a large plane and one extra plane to St Petersburg. What if Switzerland qualified for the semi-finals at Wembley Stadium in London?

This is where Swiss football fans dream of: Wembley Stadium in London. Photo: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Getty (London, 29. Juni 2021)

After the exciting victory over the world champion France, the desire to participate in the quarter-finals in St. Petersburg increased. Many Swiss want to travel to the semi-finals in London after their victory over Spain and watch the match live at Wembley. But is this possible?

The good news first: those still traveling to St Petersburg today can enter the stadium for the Swiss quarter-finals there without being quarantined. Russia is also not a quarantine zone. Fully vaccinated people can return to Switzerland without a test; Unvaccinated people need current testing.

Good flights to book

And the fans travel. Today, the Swiss airline flies to St. Petersburg with an additional plane. In addition, long-haul aircraft are used as an exception for both aircraft. On request, Swiss says the flights are well booked.

In the semi-finals against Italy or Belgium it will not be that easy. Switzerland is on the Amber List in Great Britain. This means: Swiss fans must first be quarantined for ten days and then tested twice. So that’s not enough for Tuesday and the semi-finals.

There is a loophole for the final

Therefore, Switzerland has to reach the final on July 11. Because there is an opportunity for the Swiss fans. People from countries on the “Amber List” can take a second test five days later, which they have to pay for themselves. If this test is negative, the quarantine can be canceled after five days. It works according to the “Test to Release Scheme”. Information about this and other conditions that must be met before departure can be found on the UK government website www.gov.uk/guidance/coronavirus-covid-19-test-to-release-for-international-travel to exist.

The return trip from London is less complicated. The UK has been on the BAG quarantine list since May 27. Anyone who has been vaccinated twice and entered Switzerland by plane has no problems. With a Covid certificate, you don’t have to go into quarantine or take a test. This also applies to those who have recovered, who have a Covid certificate and whose illness is no longer than six months old.

Unvaccinated people should be isolated

On the other hand, unvaccinated people must remain in quarantine for 10 days after entry and must inform the canton of their residence. To do this, they also need a negative PCR test no longer than 72 hours or a rapid antigen test no longer than 48 hours upon arrival at the airport. The same applies to people who have not been fully vaccinated, that is, they have only been vaccinated once.

Another hurdle is the tickets. Tickets are reserved for qualified teams. But it is not easy to obtain. They are awarded by UEFA. On their website you get to queue first. When I tried it on Thursday afternoon, it took a long time for me to sell tickets. That shouldn’t be much faster in the semi-finals. But only: if you’re not already in London, it’s not enough anyway. English football fans are already speculating on which tickets remain free.