A third of all Android apps: This is how the GDPR is said to have affected the Google Play Store

The study was conducted by researchers from Germany, Switzerland, the USA and Great Britain. No specific reasons were given for the decline. However, a temporal connection is established.

As a result, EU data protection guidelines and basic data protection regulations introduced in Germany guarantee mass app deaths. At least that’s what a recently published study like “The Register” suggests. mentioned . The number of apps available in the Google Play Store decreased by about a third after the introduction of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

DSGVO should ensure a small set of applications: study critique

According to a study, the GDPR is responsible for the disappearance of many applications. Images

However, there have been severe criticisms of the study. There were already strict data protection guidelines in place in Europe prior to the introduction of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Therefore, it is questionable whether there is indeed a causal relationship with the deterioration.

In addition, there should be many applications being offered outside the EU only if the GDPR and corresponding regulations in other countries are already responsible for this decline. However, this is only the case in special individual cases, such as US local newspapers without European readers.