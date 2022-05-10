Tech

A third of all Android apps: This is how the GDPR is said to have affected the Google Play Store

May 10, 2022
Gilbert Cox

Does the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) guarantee that apps will disappear from the app stores on a large scale? A recently published study indicates this. But there are also criticisms of this.

As a result, EU data protection guidelines and basic data protection regulations introduced in Germany guarantee mass app deaths. At least that’s what a recently published study like “The Register” suggests. mentioned. The number of apps available in the Google Play Store decreased by about a third after the introduction of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

The study was conducted by researchers from Germany, Switzerland, the USA and Great Britain. No specific reasons were given for the decline. However, a temporal connection is established.

DSGVO should ensure a small set of applications: study critique

According to a study, the GDPR is responsible for the disappearance of many applications.
According to a study, the GDPR is responsible for the disappearance of many applications.

Images

However, there have been severe criticisms of the study. There were already strict data protection guidelines in place in Europe prior to the introduction of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Therefore, it is questionable whether there is indeed a causal relationship with the deterioration.

In addition, there should be many applications being offered outside the EU only if the GDPR and corresponding regulations in other countries are already responsible for this decline. However, this is only the case in special individual cases, such as US local newspapers without European readers.

Store recommendation for mobile phones and smartphones

Offer from BestCheck.de | Prices include VAT plus shipping

Other readers are also interested in:

See also  Vivo launches new Y series smartphones

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.