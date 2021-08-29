A Swiss woman may discover the northernmost island in the world

Icebergs in Greenland. Construction: AP DDP POOL

A group with researchers from Switzerland And Denmark Discover what might be the northernmost island on Earth. During an expedition led by Swiss entrepreneur Christian Lister in northern Greenland, scientists came across the small island by chance.

The still-unnamed landmass lies 780 meters north of Oodaaq at the northernmost tip of Greenland, the University of Copenhagen announced. This island, located 700 kilometers from the North Pole, was once considered the northernmost in the world.

The dimensions of the island now discovered by researchers are about 30 to 60 meters and not more than three to four meters above sea level. Scientists believe that it is possible that they belong to the category of “short-lived islands”. In principle, the island could disappear once a severe storm hits, explained expedition leader and geologist Morten Rush.

The expedition was funded by Swiss entrepreneur Christian Lister, NZZ am Sonntag and SonntagsBlick reported. The 66-year-old chairman of the board of directors of the international industrial group of the same name based in Obwalden participated in the trip. The economist, who is also a member of the ETH board, is one of the 300 richest people in Switzerland according to the “balance sheet”.

Navigation error

“We felt that these explorers were ending up in a completely different place than they thought, and perhaps the wind was blowing on them,” Lester was quoted as saying in NZZ am Sonntag newspaper. Then, the participants had collected the samples, built a small pile of stones and left a message. In the end, the group, “more festively, bathed with their feet—the water is ice cold,” Lester continued.

As reported by Head of Research Rush, he and his colleagues assumed during their July trip that they were on Udaq Island. They were later informed that there was a bug in Rasch’s navigation device. “In fact, we discovered a new island in the far north,” Rush explained. In his opinion, the discovery slightly expands the kingdom of Denmark.

The scientist warned that the newly discovered island might not last long. It consists mainly of small accumulations of mud and gravel – possibly the result of a storm. “No one knows how long you will stay here. In principle, it could go away as soon as another strong storm comes along,” says Rush. (sda/afp/dpa)