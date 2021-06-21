A successful Olympic dress rehearsal for the Austrian Mixed Sports Team

As the culmination of the European ETU Triathlon Championships in Kitzbühel, the mixed team relay competition was in the program on Sunday. It was the last chance to gain experience for the competition held in Tokyo for the first time.

The Austrian team around Olympic rookies Lisa Bertrier, Julia Hauser, Louis Knabel and Lucas Hullus finished a successful rehearsal with seventh place. The red, white, and red team were a few seconds away from hitting the podium. The team of Great Britain became the European champions.

Lisa Berterer of Carinthia, Julia Hauser of Vienna, Louis Knabel of Tyrol and Lucas Hullus of Salzburg are already preparing for the Olympics. With few opportunities on the international racing calendar to participate in mixed team competitions, the Austrian team made its premiere today: for the first time, all four Olympic rookies competed together in this formation. The rehearsal for the new Olympic competition on July 31 was satisfactory.

Julia Hauser gave the team a good starting position, Louis Knabel shortened the lead to the leading trio, Lisa Perterer climbed to the third fastest time, and the group around Lucas Hollos was already in sight for the Russian athlete when Salzburg fell in the fall. The man in front of him was able to prevent bad things from happening in the second transitional region. In the end, the ÖTRV quad was just 17 seconds away from its place on the podium.

“I’m very satisfied with the performance. Even if it wasn’t a matter of placement, it was too tight at the front. The team showed what it can do with training. The Tokyo rehearsal was a success!” , says ÖTRV happily – Director of Sports Robert Meschlmer.

Austrian triathlon masters are now preparing for the Olympics. As Julia Hauser and Louis Knabel return to the high-altitude training camp, Lucas Holus and Lisa Perterer will get the finishing touches in Austria.



