A strange dispute over a chocolate cake in Great Britain

British supermarket chain Marks and Spencer (M&S) has filed a lawsuit against German rival Aldi in Great Britain over a chocolate caterpillar shaped cake. M&S has argued that Aldi’s “Cuthbert the Caterpillar” is deceptively similar to “Colin the Caterpillar,” and that Aldi is misleading its customers. The supermarket chain sued its intellectual property right and omission: Aldi is no longer allowed to serve cake.

Aldi responded on Tuesday with a joking tweet: “Can’t Coleen and Cuthbert be friends?” Cuthbert is a one-off sale and the proceeds go to help cancer patients. The opponent asked M&S to drop the lawsuit. M&S responded on Twitter that Aldi could offer “Kevin carrot cake.”

The discount also suggested that all UK supermarkets selling caterpillar donuts should band together. In this way, the money can be raised for charity, not lawyers. In fact, other British supermarket chains also offer a caterpillar-shaped cake – with names like Curly, Clyde, Charlie, Morris or Wiggles. The supermarket chain Waitrose tweeted that “Cecil” was a “community caterpillar: We Engage!”

Follow Aldi on Twitter. The speaker mocked the famous Marks and Spencer slogan: “This is not just food, it’s Marks and Spencer’s food” to “This is not just a lawsuit in court, it’s #fone” – accompanied by a cake behind bars.