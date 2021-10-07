A ship showing how science works



The MS Wissenschaft is docked in Passau. – Image: private

The exhibition ship MS Wissenschaft 3/4 on its tour through Germany and Austria will stop in Passau from 17-19 October. A hands-on exhibition on the topic of bio-economy can be seen on board the converted cargo ship. The exhibition is recommended for visitors aged twelve and over. Submission is free. Registration is required.

Mushroom cleaners and bamboo materials – many aspects of the bioeconomy can be discovered on board the exhibition ship in about 30 interactive exhibits. Ethical and political aspects are also examined: How sustainable are biofuels? What are the opportunities and risks associated with new plant breeding methods? How can the world’s population feed themselves in the future?

The exhibition ship is touring Germany and Austria on behalf of the Federal Ministry of Education and Research. The exhibits are provided directly from research by the Fraunhofer Society, Helmholtz Association, Leibniz Association, DFG-funded projects, universities and other partners. The 3G rule, distance and hygiene rules as well as mask requirements apply on board. Open from 10 am to 7 pm. Reservation via ms-wissenschaft.de/tour. Class times can be booked from 9 am. – red