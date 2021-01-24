A senior Spanish general resigns after allegations that he got vaccinated before others

Spain The Chief of Defense Staff, General Miguel Angel Villaroya, resigned from his post after reports of receiving a Coronavirus vaccine ahead of other priority groups, According to a report from Reuters.

Villaroya resigned on Saturday after receiving a backlash for having crossed the line to be vaccinated. Like many other countries, including the United States, Spain has given priority Health care workers and the elderly, two of the groups most exposed and exposed to the virus.

Defense Minister Margarita Robles reportedly spoke to Villaroya after reports of his vaccination surfaced Friday to ask if they were correct, according to intelligence.

Robles did not explicitly mention whether Villaroya had received the vaccine in the statement regarding his resignation, but said that Viaroya “never intended to take advantage of unjustified privileges that damaged the image of the armed forces and raised doubts about the general’s honor,” according to Reuters.

Villaroya was in daily briefings to represent the military and inform the public about how troops were helping to care for the citizens last year when the pandemic began.

The news agency reported that the general’s actions damaged the image of the armed forces in Spain.

Robles’ statement said Viaroya “made decisions he believed were correct,” but that those decisions “damaged the public image of the armed forces.”

This news comes as several public figures have made waves in the country to jump on the priority line in Spain.

The country was also one of the hardest hit in Europe after France and has seen more than 55,000 deaths since the pandemic began, with cases continuing to rise. The country has nearly 2.5 million cases of coronavirus.