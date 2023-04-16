A Russian plane crashed an American drone over the Black Sea

Written by Jane Plowman

An American MQ-9 Reaper drone and a Russian military aircraft collided near Ukraine on Tuesday. This was announced by the European leadership of the United States. Politico had previously reported.

– During the incident, a Russian Su-27 fighter jet collided with the propeller of the American drone, prompting the American forces to crash it in international waters.

The drone flew over the Black Sea – an area subject to intense NATO military activity due to the Russian invasion.

Prior to the collision, both Russian aircraft that were in close proximity to the drone “dropped fuel and flew in front of the MQ-9 in a reckless, polluting, and unprofessional manner. This incident demonstrates a lack of competence and is also unsafe,” the US military said.

And further: This “follows a pattern of dangerous actions by Russian pilots when interacting with U.S. and allied aircraft over international airspace, including over the Black Sea. These aggressive actions by Russian flight crew are dangerous and could lead to miscalculations and escalation.” unintended”.

Gen. James P. Hecker, commander of USAF Europe – Air Forces Africa, said that “this unsafe and unprofessional behavior by the Russians… very nearly resulted in both aircraft being shot down.”

Defense circles said the intention of the Russian pilots could not be ruled out. However, this is unlikely because the collision at this altitude also endangered the safety of the Russian plane and its crew.

According to BILD’s information, the Russian plane was able to return to the military base after the collision. The commander of the US European Command, Christopher G. Cavoli, informed NATO partner countries of the incident.