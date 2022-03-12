A review of the book “A Matter of Honor” – Spectrum of Science

One Saturday afternoon, four young men broke into a youth center in Duisburg, stretched out their right arms and shouted loudly: “Heil Hitler!”. You just came from an anti-Israel demonstration. Supervisor Burak Yilmaz opposes them. They answer: “We are anti-Semitic, you can’t change that.” For Yilmaz, the incident is a turning point. In his book A Matter of Honor: Fighting Jewish Hate, he tells of his childhood and youth, the son of Kurdish-Turkish parents born in Duisburg, about his experiences with racism and his commitment to fighting injustice and hate. of the Jews. For example, by organizing educational trips to Auschwitz for Muslim youth.

German-born Muslims grew up in a world full of contradictions. Even after several generations, they are still treated and suffered like strangers. Example: Yilmaz wants to go to parties with his friends after Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier awarded him the Federal Order of Merit for his commitment to combating anti-Semitism. But nothing comes of that – “No aliens tonight,” the guard refused. At the same time, racial prejudices against Jews often exist in Muslim environments, motivated by religion or by the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Burak Yilmaz exposes these contradictions and works to break down inhumane ideologies. Therefore, “Ernsack” is not only an autobiography, but also a call to solidarity.