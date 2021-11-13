A record number of immigrants crossed the English Channel

Transporting a group of suspected immigrants aboard a Dover lifeboat to Dover, Kent. In one day, 1,185 migrants illegally crossed the English Channel from France to the United Kingdom on Thursday. The Home Office in London announced on Friday. Photo: Gareth Fuller / PA Wire / dpa

As the Home Office announced in London on Friday, a total of 1,185 people, and thus for the first time more than 1,000, crossed from the mainland on Thursday. A spokesperson called the number “unacceptable”. Pictures showed people, including women and children, arriving at the British coast near Dover in fully packed inflatable boats. According to estimates, about 23,000 immigrants have already arrived in the country this year – more than double the number in all of 2020.

This increases pressure on British Home Secretary Priti Patel. The conservative politician announced several times that she would stop illegal immigration. The BBC quoted a government source as accusing France of losing control of the situation on its coasts. Many people are waiting there for an opportunity to go to Great Britain. London supports French controls equivalent to about 63 million pounds sterling.

As France's Maritime Prefecture announced, 54 migrants who tried to cross the English Channel in small boats on Thursday were rescued. Those rescued, including two children, were taken to the ports of Calais, Dunkirk and Boulogne-sur-Mer. Two refugees were rescued from their kayaks to report three other refugees missing to the gendarmerie. But all attempts to find the three at sea with the help of a helicopter were unsuccessful.