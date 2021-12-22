A quick overview of the most important things related to the crisis

The latest developments
For the second time this year, Russia is raising major concern by deploying its forces near the border with Ukraine. What is known about the situation and what are the interests of Moscow? Overview.
- Russia expects to hold talks on its proposals for binding security guarantees in January. The first round was agreed with US negotiators at the beginning of the year, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told state-run RT on Wednesday, December 22. Talks with NATO and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe are also scheduled. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, there is still no specific time frame for the talks. “The main thing is that there will be no negotiating marathon,” Pesco told Interfax.
- The Ukrainian army is digging new trenches on the border with Russia. The border guard authorities announced Tuesday, December 21, that special attention will be paid to the borders with the “aggressor country”. The work is therefore mainly underway in the eastern province of Sumy. These borders are on Russian regions where intense troop movements have been observed in the past few weeks. A Ukrainian video shows how the trench was formed from the ground:
