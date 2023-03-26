A planned strike at London’s Heathrow airport over Easter

Security staff at London’s Heathrow airport will go on strike from the end of March. Including Easter, employees plan to take several days off work.

Heathrow Airport: A British Airways flight departs from London Heathrow Airport. There will be a ten-day strike.

From 31 March, security staff at Heathrow Terminal 5 will go on strike for ten days. It came beforeBBCThe Easter holidays are also affected by the strike.

Unite, one of the UK’s largest singles unions, has said that more than 1,400 members will be quitting. The promotion should not end until Easter. Terminal 5 workers employed by British Airways and staff checking incoming goods at the airport are participating in the strike, according to media reports.

Airport operations must be maintained

However, contingency plans will be put in place to allow the airport to remain open, according to Heathrow Airport. Heathrow Airport said in a statement that passengers can rest assured the airport will be open and running despite threats of unnecessary strikes from Unite.

strike according to Autism This was due to the fact that Heathrow Airport “was offering workers a wage increase of only 10 per cent after years of wage freezes and pay cuts”. However, the current offer is not fair and is a “real pay cut” because the rate of inflation (RPI) is currently 13.4 percent.

Airport workers report that they are unable to make ends meet due to a combination of low wages and the cost of living, according to the union. An airport security guard, for example, makes just £24,000 a year.

Heathrow Airport is the busiest airport in the United Kingdom. It is located approximately 20 kilometers west of central London and flies to hundreds of destinations around the world.

