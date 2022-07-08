A picture of the opponents of Switzerland – Sweden: self-confidence and a desire for revenge – sport

Here you will find the most important information about Sweden, the Swiss opponent in the 2022 FIFA Women’s European Championship.

Caption: One of the main players in Sweden

Stena Blackstein.

imago photos / Bildbyran



They weren’t as flawless as Holland, but Sweden also qualified for Euro 2022 unbeaten. The two favorites in the Swiss group met at the European Championship 5 years ago and at the World Cup 3 years ago.

The Netherlands have won on both occasions: 2-0 in the quarter-finals of Euro 2017, and 1-0 in the World Cup semi-finals in France, and the Scandinavians should be looking for revenge after their bitter defeats.

Sweden will go to the European Championships with great confidence in themselves anyway. In addition to a convincing performance in the playoffs, the Scandinavians reached the final of the Olympic soccer tournament in Tokyo a year ago. This unfortunately lost to Canada in a penalty shootout, but it was still enough to prove the quality of the team.

This is how Sweden qualified

Qualified directly to the finals as Group Six winners

Qualifiers record: 8 matches, 7 wins, 1 draw, goal difference: 40: 2.

Top scorer in the playoffs:

Anna Unvegaard with 5 hits

Best result on EURO:

Match against Switzerland: