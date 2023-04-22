A party without Harry’s dad: This is how Archie celebrates his fourth birthday

Due to the coronation of King Charles III. Prince Harry is in London to celebrate Archie’s birthday. There must be a party for the little one. His mom, Megan, has to organize a little party.

while Prince Harry On May 6 the coronation of King Charles III. In London, his son Archie will celebrate his birthday back home in California on the same day. As it became known in mid-April, Duchess Megan is likely to stay in the United States with the couple’s two children for this reason. There she’s reportedly throwing a baby party for her soon-to-be four-year-old son, now insider says People magazine they betrayed

“You’ll have friends there and Megan’s mother, Doria. Megan “We will definitely have support over the weekend,” said the anonymous source. And Archie’s sister Lilibet, who turns two in June, will also be part of the festivities.” Archie loves Lily.

Prince Harry travels to London without his wife, Meghan

The palace confirmed on April 12 that Prince Harry was traveling home to Britain for the coronation of his father and his wife, Queen Camilla. At the same time, it was announced that the Duchess of Sussex will “stay in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet”.

According to royal expert Omid Scobie, the fact that the coronation took place on Archie’s birthday played a role in the couple’s decision not to have Meghan travel with them.

Archie and Lilibet were last in the UK for the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II. The late Queen is said to have met her great-great-granddaughter, for whom she was named, for the first time.

