April 16, 2024

A Paris Marathon runner at the end of his powers sparks controversy

Esmond Barker April 16, 2024 2 min read

A man crossed the finish line of the Paris Marathon on Sunday in a desperate state. The images elicit mixed reactions.

April 16, 2024 at 1:17 pmApril 16, 2024, 4:57 p.m

Sports coach Dorian Lovett shares on his Instagram account a video of a marathon runner who has reached the end of his strength. However, he seemed to be doing his best to finish the race. Then Dorian Lovett himself rushes to help the man reach the finish line of the Paris Marathon with him.

This is how the whole thing looked so fragile:

At the expense of Dorian Lovett There are many positive reactions to the video. Everyone praises the help provided by the coach and congratulates the runner. Comments say: “You won't see anything more beautiful today” or “Inspiration.” Some people only regret that no marathon runner stops to accompany the athlete in his final meters. The young runner in the video is one of 54,175 runners in the 2024 Paris Marathon, only 3% of participants did not finish their race.

But when you look at the pictures, the interpretations differ. This is what the newspaper “La Dépêche” discovered on Tuesday when it discovered the many negative comments about this video on the X Sportricolore account. Here are some of them:

“Is it really worth ending up in this situation?”

Thoughtful user

“Any organizer of the event should have stopped it before it got to this point.”

Requires user X

“This is just completely stupid!”

Someone else says

See also  The first storm areas in Germany have been evacuated

“There is nothing beautiful or inspiring about someone having a nervous breakdown. This video is a disgrace!”

what did she say!

(okay)

Headlines after Liverpool and Arsenal's mistakes

1/10

Headlines after Liverpool and Arsenal's mistakes

The Independent: “Arsenal and Liverpool send City a title gift.”

Source: BBC screenshot / BBC screenshot

Share on X

Using Customer Cards with Twint: This is how it works

Video: External / Comfort

You may also be interested in:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Tutti.ch: Fraud through alleged customer service – Kassenrutsch Espresso

April 16, 2024 Esmond Barker
2 min read

A man steals a car with Grossi inside

April 16, 2024 Esmond Barker
2 min read

Europark Rust: Emergency on the roller coaster – Evacuation!

April 15, 2024 Esmond Barker

You may have missed

2 min read

Bella Thorne: American actress who got engaged

April 16, 2024 Ulva Robson
3 min read

Ability to innovate: Research has not lost any of its innovative power

April 16, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Troy Deeney's goal at his UK Open rally as part of the World Nineball Tour: Not to embarrass myself and move the sport forward | Snooker News

April 16, 2024 Eileen Curry
1 min read

Millions of Windows users benefit: New features are ready for abandoned systems

April 16, 2024 Gilbert Cox