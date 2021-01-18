A paraplegic Hong Kong athlete in a wheelchair climbs a skyscraper

Over a period of more than 10 hours, Lay was able to lift himself more than 250 meters (about 820 feet), in an effort to raise money for spinal patients.

“I was so scared,” said Lai. “When I climb a mountain, I can stick to rocks or small holes, but with glass, all I can really count on is the rope I’m hanging from.”

The event raised 670,639 dollars (5.2 million Hong Kong dollars) in donations.

The 37-year-old climber was paralyzed from the waist down after being in a car accident 10 years ago. Before that, he was a four-time champion of Asia in rock climbing, and at one point he was ranked eighth in the world.

After the accident, he resumed climbing by attaching his wheelchair to a pulley device and using the force of his upper body to pull himself up. Five years ago, he ascended the 495-meter (1,624 feet) Lion Rock Mountain, a symbol of local folk culture for Hong Kong's strength and determination. Lai said, "Apart from just life, I wondered what was driving me? So I started chasing that, knowing that there is potential to climb mountains, even in a wheelchair." "Somehow, I forgot that I am a disabled person, and I can still dream and I can still do what I love to do." On Saturday, Lay was unable to reach the top of the 300-meter (984-foot) Nina Tower due to safety concerns. But he said he hoped his climb would send a message. He said: "Some people do not understand the difficulties faced by the disabled, and some people think that we are always weak, we need help, we need help, we need the compassion of people." "But, I want to tell everyone, it doesn't have to be the case. If a disabled person can shine, he can at the same time bring opportunity, hope, shine a light, and it doesn't have to be a weak show."