January 17, 2024

A new type of uncertainty discovered in physics

Faye Stephens January 17, 2024 2 min read

Physical equations generally require exact values ​​for physical parameters: temperature, pressure, or velocity are represented by a constant value. But in reality you cannot determine the numbers with any precision. Measuring instruments produce a small amount of uncertainty, as do random fluctuations from one point to another or over time. In addition to these classic errors, there now exists a third type of uncertainty, the type developed by Jan Korbel and David H. Woolpert of the Center for Complex Sciences in Vienna. They have now been described in the journal Physical Review Research.. As the researchers reported, the values ​​that determine the evolution of the physical system cannot be determined with any precision. In contrast to known sources of error, it is still not entirely clear how this type of error can be taken into account in mathematical procedures, they write.

