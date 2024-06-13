June 13, 2024

A new era of sensors for humans and robots – thanks to electrospinning and dopamine

Faye Stephens June 13, 2024 3 min read

Researchers at Japan’s Shinshu University have developed a cost-effective piezoelectric composite material made of electrospun PVDF nanofibers and dopamine. Sensors made from this are more flexible, stronger and more stable than traditional sensors. They promise further advances in monitoring people and robots.

Flexible and robust sensors are becoming increasingly important for people and robots.

Photo: Panther Media/Andrew Lozovi

The world is rapidly moving towards an era of increasing automation and connectivity using technologies such as artificial intelligence and robotics. Sensors are a central interface between people, machines, and the environment.

However, traditional silicon sensors are reaching their limits as robots become increasingly mobile. The same applies to requirements for portable electronic devices, which are integrated into wearable devices, for example. Therefore, more comfortable, more versatile and more sensitive flexible sensors have become the focus of research. Piezoelectric sensors, which convert mechanical voltages into electrical signals, play an important role here.

Electrospinning as a key to robust sensors

A team of researchers from Shinshu University in Japan took on the challenge of improving the design of flexible piezoelectric sensors using electrospinning. Their current study, published in Nature Communications, describes the step-by-step fabrication of a 2D nanofiber membrane.

First, the researchers wove a stable network of PVDF nanofibers (PVDF = polyvinylidene fluoride) with diameters of 200 nanometers (nm) as a sensing base. Ultrafine PVDF fibers with diameters of less than 35 nanometers are woven on top, which spontaneously intertwine between the gaps in the underlying mesh and create a special 2D topology.

See also  Report: A Chinese probe successfully landed on the moon Sciences

Improve crystal orientation and boost dopamine

Experiments, simulations, and analyzes showed that the resulting PVDF composite network has improved beta crystal orientation. This polar phase is responsible for the piezoelectric effect in PVDF, making the sensors significantly more robust.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Concerns about academic freedom: High criticism of Watzinger and Stark

June 13, 2024 Faye Stephens
1 min read

Science – 19 Scholarships for At-Risk Students and Researchers – Knowledge

June 12, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Vatican Astronomy: A Scientific Model for Peaceful Debate

June 12, 2024 Faye Stephens

You may have missed

3 min read

A new era of sensors for humans and robots – thanks to electrospinning and dopamine

June 13, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Outlook should become more secure, and the functionality should disappear

June 13, 2024 Gilbert Cox
2 min read

Sports Policy – Winter Games: IOC leaders recommend France and the United States – Sports

June 13, 2024 Eileen Curry
4 min read

Super election year: What climate plans do the candidates in Great Britain, America and Australia have?

June 13, 2024 Jordan Lambert