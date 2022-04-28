A new crew arrives at the International Space Station

Astronaut Matthias Maurer will soon return to E-Earth. Photo: – / NASA / ESA-M.Maurer / dpa (Photo: dpa) Astronaut Matthew Maurer

US astronauts Jill Lindgren, Bob Hines and Jessica Watkins as well as ESA astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti docked the “Crew Dragon” capsule on the International Space Station, NASA announced.

About 20 hours ago, the four astronauts launched from Cape Canaveral Spaceport in the US state of Florida. This is the fifth time Elon Musk’s SpaceX has brought astronauts to the International Space Station on behalf of NASA. This was the first flight to the space station for Heinz and Watkins and the second for Lindgren and Cristoforetti.

The so-called “Crew-4” will replace the “Crew-3” currently stationed aboard the International Space Station – in addition to the German astronaut Maurer, these are the American astronauts Thomas Marshborn, Raja Chari and Kayla Barron. Until the return of “Crew-3” planned at the end of April, a total of 11 people will be stationed on the ISS for a short period of time, including cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveyev and Sergey Korsakov.