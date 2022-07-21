A new book by Michelle Obama will be published in November – Südtirol News

A new book by Michelle Obama will be released on November 15 worldwide in 14 languages ​​and 27 countries. It is titled The Light We Carry – Overcoming It in Uncertain Times. In a sequel to the world’s bestseller Becoming, the former First Lady of the United States shares with readers her “knowledge and powerful strategies for hope and inner balance in turbulent times.”

This was announced Thursday by Penguin Random House Publishing Group, which has acquired the rights to publish the book worldwide. In Austria, Germany and Switzerland, the work will be published in print and digital form by Goldmann Verlag in the advertised first edition of 200,000 copies. At the same time it is also published as an audio book.

Michelle Obama (58) was the First Lady of the United States from 2009 to 2017 as the wife of US President Barack Obama. “Based on her experience as a mother, daughter, wife, friend and first lady, she shares principles and beliefs that have helped her overcome even the toughest obstacles in life and continue to grow,” the statement read. “Through humor, openness, and compassion, it also highlights issues related to race, gender, and appearance, encouraging readers to overcome fears, find strength in society, and bravely embrace life by design.”

Since its release in November 2018, “Becoming” has reportedly been translated into 50 languages ​​and has sold over 17 million copies worldwide in various formats.