A neutron star swallowed by a black hole

The largest gravitational wave was picked up by all the detectors and named “GW200115”. According to physicists, this comes from the merger of a black hole with six solar masses and a neutron star 1.5 times the mass of the sun. Because the ground-based detectors are far apart, the direction to the origin of the waves can be limited to one part: an area of ​​the sky corresponding to about 2,900 full moons.