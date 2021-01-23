A missile or drone was intercepted over Riyadh, according to Saudi TV

Saudi Arabia said, on Saturday, that it had intercepted a missile or drone attack on its capital, Riyadh, amid the kingdom’s years-long war against the Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Social media users posted a video of what appeared to be an explosion in the air over Riyadh. And the official Saudi TV quoted the authorities in the kingdom as admitting the objection.

The Houthis did not immediately acknowledge having fired a missile or drone towards Riyadh. The American Embassy in Riyadh issued a Warning to the Americans They called on them to “remain alert in the event of additional attacks in the future.”

Riyadh, the capital of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, is a historic city in the middle of the Arabian Peninsula. Nicholas Economo / Noor Photo via Getty Images



The Houthis have controlled the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, since September 2014. Saudi Arabia and its allies launched a war against them in March 2015 in support of the internationally recognized Yemeni government.

The war was mired in stalemate for years. Riyadh was targeted by sporadic missile attacks at that time, while the Houthis also launched missile and drone strikes.

Western experts, Saudi Arabia and the United States say Iran supplied the Houthis with weapons, including ballistic missiles. Iran denies this, although the devices in the weapons are linked to Tehran.