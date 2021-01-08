A man is photographed putting his foot on Pelosi’s desk during riots in the US Capitol

A supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as he protests inside the US Capitol Building in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021.

A man was arrested sitting in the office of Speaker Nancy Pelosi during riots in the capital on Wednesday, several law enforcement officials familiar with the situation told NBC News.

Richard Barnett was arrested in Arkansas and charged with entry and stay for restrictive reasons, violent entry, and theft of public property.

Soon pictures of Barnett spread and he presented them on Pelosi’s office as evidence of the chaos surrounding the Capitol building when a mob of pro-President Donald Trump infiltrated police and threatened lawmakers inside.

Barnett bragged to reporters about what he did shortly after walking out of the Capitol.

“I wrote her a bad note, and put my foot on her desk,” he said He told the New York TimesWhile carrying an envelope he had taken from the office, decorated with spokesperson’s papers.

Barnett could not be reached for comment.