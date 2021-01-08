A man is photographed putting his foot on Pelosi’s desk during riots in the US Capitol

A supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as he protests inside the US Capitol Building in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021.
Saul Loeb | Agence France-Presse | Getty Images
A man was arrested sitting in the office of Speaker Nancy Pelosi during riots in the capital on Wednesday, several law enforcement officials familiar with the situation told NBC News.
Richard Barnett was arrested in Arkansas and charged with entry and stay for restrictive reasons, violent entry, and theft of public property.
Soon pictures of Barnett spread and he presented them on Pelosi’s office as evidence of the chaos surrounding the Capitol building when a mob of pro-President Donald Trump infiltrated police and threatened lawmakers inside.
Barnett bragged to reporters about what he did shortly after walking out of the Capitol.
“I wrote her a bad note, and put my foot on her desk,” he said He told the New York TimesWhile carrying an envelope he had taken from the office, decorated with spokesperson’s papers.
Barnett could not be reached for comment.
Other materials were also taken from Pelosi during the raid, with possible implications for national security.
A California Democrat aide told NBC News that one of the speaker’s laptop computers was stolen amid the riots.
The assistant said the laptop was only used for presentations, but that the theft raised other concerns about the possible theft of electronic devices containing sensitive government information during the hack.
Barnett, nicknamed “Biju”, claimed to be a white nationalist and criticized Pelosi on Facebook shortly before the attack while writing under the pseudonym, The Washington Post mentioned.
The Justice Ministry said it would file charges for those involved in the mutiny-related crimes. As of Thursday, prosecutors have filed 55 criminal cases and at least 15 federal cases.
NBC News reported that Derek Evans, a West Virginia Republican Party member, was charged on Friday with a riot-related offense. Evans posted a video of him entering the Capitol on social media.
