A maid in Singapore gives her employers toilet water to drink

September 28, 2021
Esmond Barker

28.09.2021, 12:2828.09.2021, 16:30

Maid in Singapore (not the ones we write about).

Photo: cornerstone

her maid Singapore Her employers gave water to drink from the toilet – and now they have to hold them for a month.

The 32-year-old Filipino girl was also accused of spitting into a water jug ​​and using the hostess’ expensive cosmetics, local newspaper Today reported. Elimination.

Verbs discovered after family He became suspicious and had cameras installed in the house. The woman confessed to the actions when she was supposed to be terminated by the responsible employment agency.

Lawyers for the defendants said in court that their client had been mistreated by their employers. The couple took her cell phone and misfeed her. In addition, the couple owed a salary of two months. “If you have any complaints, there are legitimate channels of communication, but it is not right to do what I did,” said Judge Ng Bing Hong. (aeg/sda/dpa)

A black and yellow creature is causing a stir in Singapore’s parks

