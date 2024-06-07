A long-term duel between Man City and Arsenal – the title decision in the last round of the match: high tension in England – Sports

The Premier League will not be decided until the final round of the match. Manchester City has the advantage over Arsenal.

legend: Who will win the title in a long distance duel?

Mikel Arteta with Arsenal (left) or Pep Guardiola with Manchester City.

imago images/Shutterstock



Mikel Arteta won two Premier League titles as Pep Guardiola’s assistant coach at Manchester City. In 2018 and 2019, the “Citizens” won the first championship titles during the Guardiola era. In December 2019, Arteta moved to Arsenal to take up the position of technical director.

Arteta has returned Arsenal to a top club in the space of almost four and a half years. After finishing eighth and fifth, Arsenal were leaders for a long period last season, but were forced to settle for second place at the end of the campaign. This year, the North London side still have a chance to win the championship title on the final day of play, their first since 2004.

Man City have the matter in their hands

On Sunday afternoon, there will be a long-shot showdown between Guardiola and his former assistant coach for the Premier League title. In the thirty-eighth and final round, leaders Manchester City will host West Ham United at home, while rivals Arsenal will host Everton. For both West Ham and Everton, it is no longer about anything in terms of sport, and both will be in the Premier League next year and will miss out on European action.

Guardiola and the Sky Blues have their hands full after a 2-0 win over Tottenham on Tuesday: City have a two-point lead over Arsenal, who have a one-goal lead on goal difference. By defeating West Ham at home, the Citizens become champions for the fourth time in a row. If Man City loses a point, a victory over Everton is enough for Arsenal to win the title.

Guardiola also remained at home against West Ham without losing any point in 7 matches. The last time the Hammers won a point against Manchester City was in September 2015, when they beat Manchester City 2-1.

Tears flow elsewhere

Things are likely to get more emotional elsewhere – at Anfield Road. Liverpool, which spent a long period in the title race, bid farewell to Jurgen Klopp in the match that was held at home against Wolverhampton. The German was the coach of Liverpool FC for almost 9 years.