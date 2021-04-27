A Jewish aid group begins to request donations for Uyghur refugees in Turkey

London – according to the relief organization Global Jewish Relief (WJR) 6,000 Uyghurs urgently need financial and medical assistance.

A UK-based Jewish aid group has launched a fundraising appeal for Uyghur refugees who fled persecution in the Xinjiang Autonomous Region in northwest China and have been relocated to Turkey, where they need financial and medical assistance to find their way to their new home.

“In recent years, more than 11,000 Uyghurs have risked a dangerous journey and fled to Turkey to escape this persecution,” the appeal said.

Turkey initially welcomed their arrival, but unfortunately there are many of them stranded there, with no right to work, no food, and no means of support. Most of them do not have access to work or the health system and cannot obtain citizenship or refugee status. They risk arrest if they return to China and live in a permanent state of fear. “

Turkey is home to more than 50,000 of the world’s nearly 12 million Uighurs, who historically consider the friendly Turkish nation a sanctuary and defend their religious and cultural rights.

More than 6,000 Uyghur refugees in Turkey urgently need our help, and Global Jewish Relief has the expertise and capacity to support them today. So we decided to launch an appeal to help this extremely vulnerable community in exile, ”the organization said in a statement.

Ephraim Mirvis, Chief Rabbi of the United Hebrew Congregations of the Commonwealth, recorded his support for the campaign in a word of support linked to the online appeal and indicated that even if WJR achieved its funding goals, it would ultimately fail it would be able to help all Uyghurs in need.

Seventy years ago, the phrase “never again” was a response to the horrors of the Holocaust. But genocide still occurs. Worrying evidence indicates that this is also occurring in the far west of China.