A huge hole in the ground in Mexico – this mysterious hole grows daily

In the middle of a field in Santa Maria Zacatepec, a hole was opened in the ground filled with water. Within days its diameter grew from five to nearly 100 meters – and became larger and larger.

Santa Maria Zacatepec has an involuntary allure since the weekend. A huge crater has opened up in a field in central Mexico for reasons that are not yet clear. The homeowner heard a loud noise at first at the end of the week. After touring the field, I discovered a hole in the ground five meters in diameter.

The hole in the ground is initially five meters in diameter. This photo was taken on May 30th. Photo: AFP/JOSE CASTANARES

As early as June 1, the crater moved dangerously close to home in the area, as this photo shows. Photo: AFP/JOSE CASTANARES

The reason for the majestic hole in the ground is still not clear. This registration is also from 1 June 2021. Photo: AFP/JOSE CASTANARES

The general coordinator of the local civil defense, Jose Antonio Ramirez, said the hole filled with water is getting wider. Ramirez told Aristegui Noticias radio program that the hole is now 97 meters by 78 metres. This is roughly the size of a football field. The only home nearby is in danger. The cause is now being investigated.

On June 2, the hole was already gnawing at the house: the hole was 20 meters deep, the authorities said. Photo: Carlos Penbank / D

According to the National Civil Protection, groundwater currents in easily eroded soil can cause the crater to form. The depth of the hole is estimated to be about 20 meters. The Popocatépetl volcano is located near the city, about 120 kilometers southeast of Mexico City. There are deposits of ash and fine volcanic fragments in the ground.

