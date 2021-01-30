A friend found the mother of five dead in the bathtub

Her friend found the mother of five dead in the bathtub.

Widnes (United Kingdom) – Claire Louise Bevan, a mother of five, passed away at the age of 31.

Claire Louise Bevan (31) died nearly a year ago. © Screenshot / Facebook / Robert Jones



Her partner Robert Jones found the British woman dead in the bathtub on February 2, 2020. She is back from a night of partying with her best friend Shauna Lea Buckley, according to reports. Liverpool Echo.

The cause of death remained unclear at the time. As the British newspaper now reports, it turns out that Claire was suffering from a heart condition that had gone undetected for a long time. Father Ian Bevan said, “The only thing I know is that she has chest pains from time to time.”

Additionally, a toxicology test showed that the 31-year-old had drunk a lot of alcohol that evening on February 2.

Pathologist Cheng Li said the mother most likely died from sudden loss of heart function and moderate alcohol intoxication.

Robert Jones, Claire’s boyfriend, wrote a sad Facebook post on her birthday. “There is no day that I do not miss you. But today I miss you so much. Thank you for always being the best mother to our great children. We all love and miss you so much, but I know that you are still with us and protect us every day.”