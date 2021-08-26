A former minister from Afghanistan is now a food courier in Germany

1/6 Afghan Syed Sadat (50 years old) works as a food deliverer. In the German city of Leipzig it delivers a Lieferando delivery service in Essen. He has a brilliant past.

Afghan Syed Sadat (50 years old) works as a food deliverer. In the German city of Leipzig it delivers a Lieferando delivery service in Essen. Nothing abnormal.

But be careful. Sadat is not just a bicycle courier. The man has a brilliant past: Under President Ashraf Ghani (72 years old), Sadat served as Minister of Communications until 2018.

“Live a simple life now”

The newspaper “Leipziger Volkszeitung” revealed a sensation: a journalist from the newspaper met Sadaat in Leipziger Münzgasse. Former President Ghani fled Afghanistan a week ago when the Taliban seized power. Sadat left his homeland in December 2020, according to the newspaper report.

Food delivery service for four months

Reason: The government forced him to resign from his ministerial position. Sadat flew to Germany. And he has been working as Lieferando supplier for four months now.

But this may soon change: in a second report on SADAT, the newspaper “Leipziger Volkszeitung” wrote that Afghani received job offers after the first report. There are even inquiries from Turkey: a construction company wanted to hire him.

Soon a job at DHL

Liverando also showed interest, to whom Sadat now delivers food. It’s about a position in the company’s communications department. Sadat about this: “I’ll see exactly what they give me.”