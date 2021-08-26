World

A former minister from Afghanistan is now a food courier in Germany

August 26, 2021
Esmond Barker

  • 1/6

    Afghan Syed Sadat (50 years old) works as a food deliverer. In the German city of Leipzig it delivers a Lieferando delivery service in Essen. He has a brilliant past.

  • 2/6

    Sadat was Minister of Communications in the government of then President Ashraf Ghani (72) until 2018.

  • 5/6

    The return of the Taliban to power in Afghanistan. Here in the photo, among others, deputy Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar (below, center).

  • 6/6

    Taliban fighters in Kabul on Sunday.

Afghan Syed Sadat (50 years old) works as a food deliverer. In the German city of Leipzig it delivers a Lieferando delivery service in Essen. Nothing abnormal.

But be careful. Sadat is not just a bicycle courier. The man has a brilliant past: Under President Ashraf Ghani (72 years old), Sadat served as Minister of Communications until 2018.

READ  Criminal Complaint Against Counselor Curtis - “The accused Federal Chancellor would be truly unique” - News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *