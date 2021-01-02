A federal judge rejects Goharert’s lawsuit asking Pence to intervene in the electoral college screening process

Judge Jeremy Kernoudale of Eastern Texas said Friday that Gohart and the others lacked the capacity to file a case.

The Gohmert lawsuit was part of the Republican party’s desperate and unusual attempt to overturn the presidential election using unfounded and unproven allegations of mass voter fraud and accusing several of the states won by President-elect Joe Biden of illegally changing voting rules due to the pandemic. These arguments have failed dozens of times in state and federal courts over the past two months.

Gommert and a list of potential Trump voters from Arizona said that only Pence can determine the important electoral votes – a notable argument that vice presidents can directly determine the winner of the presidential election, regardless of the results.

Kernodale, who was nominated by Trump and confirmed in the Senate by voice vote in 2018, wrote that Gomert “is most likely claiming institutional damage to the House of Representatives. Under the authority of a well-compromised Supreme Court, this is insufficient to support the position.”