A draw for Denmark and a win for England

Christian Eriksen’s goal is not enough for Denmark to beat Slovenia. In their first European Championship group stage match in Stuttgart, the Scandinavian team had to settle for a 1-1 draw.

For a long time, the Danes did not face any special challenges. It seemed that the only moment of surprise in the 17th minute was enough to get the three points budgeted for against Slovenia. A quickly executed, perfectly placed throw-in by Jonas Wind led to the goal for Eriksen, who had suffered a heart attack at the European Championships three years earlier and was now, as usual, the centerpiece of the Danish game.

In the match, officiated by Swiss referee Sandro Scharer, there was not much playful quality from Slovenia. But there were one or two scoring chances, the first thanks to star striker Benjamin Sisko, who hit the post long-range in the 76th minute. Shortly afterwards, a corner kick into the far corner of the penalty area led to a volley from Erik Jansa, which unfortunately found its way into the Denmark goal. Via Morten Hjulmand.

England with Bellingham and not much else

Thanks to the outstanding Jude Bellingham, England started the European Championship with a narrow 1-0 win over Serbia.

The fans, most of whom were English, had to wait in the arena for just 13 minutes before they could chant “Hey Jude” for the first time. Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham scored with a decisive header after a cross from Bukayo Saka, taking a well-deserved early lead. But then the Three Lions took their foot off the accelerator in front of the very defensive Serbs. See also FC Bayern news: The Empire State Building lights up in red for FCB | football news

France under the microscope

On the fourth day of the European Championship, France will also face a challenge for the first time. The title contenders, whose preparations were burdened by a delicate political debate in their country, will face the brilliant Austrian team led by coach Ralf Rangnick in the first group match at 9 p.m.

The matches of the four teams from Group E will start at three o’clock in the afternoon between Romania and Ukraine, while Belgium will meet with Slovakia at six o’clock in the evening.

“Internet nerd. Avid student. Zombie guru. Tv enthusiast. Coffee advocate. Social media expert. Music geek. Professional food maven. Thinker. Troublemaker.”