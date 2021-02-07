A dog sees squirrels in the movie: Millions laugh at his reaction

One dog, one look – and everyone laughs heartily.
Canada – This curious video is sure to spark dogs’ laughter!
The clip was first published on Mother Bronwyn Crawford’s TikTok account at the end of January. There, nearly 500,000 users were initially amused by the dog Stella’s reaction.
The Golden Retriever Chow Chow mixed breed can be seen in the recording while watching a documentary about animals on TV. The short clip in which the squirrel is walking in the photo begins with a close-up of TV.
Then the camera moved to Stella, who looked more than terrified. The female stares at the screen, her eyes are wide open.
To make it even more fun, Bronwyn Crawford backed her work with the ’80s song “Sweet Dreams” by Eurythmics.
But not only was the TikTok community amused by the terrifying look of the fur nose, but also the Twitter and Instagram users.
So it got funny Animal stories Specialist site WeRateDogs noticed the work in early February and also distributed it to their channels.
This way, about 1.8 million users have gathered since then and can laugh heartily over the video. But why was the bitch Stella reaction so funny?
Your lover spoke to us this week Dodo “You’d rather see squirrels,” she said of her beloved four-legged friend.
Since the family has a property in Canada where rodents can often be seen, Stella has a direct focus on animals. But since squirrels are difficult to see in the winter, a female replacement had to be found.
So Bronwyn Crawford and her husband came up with the idea of showing a documentary for Stella in which she could see her favorite squirrels.
“She sat there for about an hour, but until now she is sitting in front of the TV waiting for me to turn it on for her,” Crawford said.
Maybe the canine lady just wants to deal with the fact that suddenly there are squirrels in her home …