A dog sees squirrels in the movie: Millions laugh at his reaction

One dog, one look – and everyone laughs heartily.

Canada – This curious video is sure to spark dogs’ laughter!

Dog lady Stella has a soft spot for squirrels. She even has stuffed squirrels to play with. © Twitter / Screenshot / @ stellella_1



The clip was first published on Mother Bronwyn Crawford’s TikTok account at the end of January. There, nearly 500,000 users were initially amused by the dog Stella’s reaction.

The Golden Retriever Chow Chow mixed breed can be seen in the recording while watching a documentary about animals on TV. The short clip in which the squirrel is walking in the photo begins with a close-up of TV.

Then the camera moved to Stella, who looked more than terrified. The female stares at the screen, her eyes are wide open.

To make it even more fun, Bronwyn Crawford backed her work with the ’80s song “Sweet Dreams” by Eurythmics.

But not only was the TikTok community amused by the terrifying look of the fur nose, but also the Twitter and Instagram users.

So it got funny Animal stories Specialist site WeRateDogs noticed the work in early February and also distributed it to their channels.