A cruise ship carrying thousands of people ran aground

The basics in brief
- A cruise ship ran aground off the Dominican Republic.
- According to the naval commander, there is no danger on board the ship’s 4,600 people.
- There is hope that the ship will be free again with the next high tide.
There is a large cruise ship with 3,000 tourists and 1,600 crew on board off the Dominican Republic ran aground. Navy Commander Ramon Betance Hernandez said Monday that the ship ran aground on the northern coast of the Caribbean country due to strong winds.
“At the moment, there is no danger to the passengers or crew members,” he added. The hope is to be able to free the ship from its current position with the next high tide.
According to the site Operating company Norwegian Cruise Line The Norwegian Escape is 300 meters long and weighs 165,000 tons. It can accommodate 4,200 passengers and 1,700 crew members.
