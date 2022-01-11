A century of insulin: the memory

Since the discovery of insulin 100 years ago, medicine has made great strides in treating diabetes. Reason enough to celebrate the anniversary.

January 23, 1922 is an important date in medical history: on this day, a person’s first insulin therapy was achieved Type 1 diabetes. Before this breakthrough in the treatment of diabetes, two Canadian researchers, Frederick Banting and Charles Best, tested dogs for several months. After the first successes, biochemist James Collip isolated Insulin From pancreas of animals for slaughter. 13-year-old Leonard Thompson was the first patient to be injected with this extract – and the treatment worked.

The first rescue for diabetics

Since then, people with type 1 diabetes have had the opportunity to live nearly as normal lives as healthy people. Today, this perspective affects about 341,000 adults and about 32,000 children and adolescents with diabetes in Germany alone. You are also part of the 8.5 million people Type 2 diabetes People in this country are treated with insulin every day for life.

Anniversary should be celebrated

On the occasion of the centenary of “100 years of insulin therapy”, the German Diabetes Association (DDG) and the German Diabetes Aid Society are organizing Online press conference. It has to do with what the current situation for people with diabetes looks like: what current treatments are available, and what prospects does the future offer?

In collaboration with the Research Institute of the Diabetes Academy Bad Mergentheim (FIDAM), the German Diabetes Assistance Program conducted an online survey among insulin-treated diabetics and parents of children with type 1 diabetes. The results will be presented at the press conference.

introductory program

the conspiracy It takes place on Thursday, January 20 from 11 am to 12 pm. The following topics and speakers are planned so far:

The lives of children and adolescents with type 1 diabetes – insulin therapy yesterday, today and tomorrow (Professor Andreas Neu, Head of DDG)

Survey of patients on 100 years of insulin: What do diabetics want in the future? (Dr. Jens Krueger, CEO of the German Diabetes Aid Association)

Different forms of insulin therapy for type 1 and type 2 diabetes

(Professor Andreas Fritsch, Vice President and Treasurer at DDG)

This article is based on one press release German Diabetes Association. You get to register here.



