A Capitol police officer dies from wounds sustained during the pro-Trump attack.

A US Capitol police officer died Thursday night from wounds sustained when he clashed with a pro-Trump gang that had descended on the Capitol building the previous day.

Officer Brian D. They’ll call you at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, at the Capitol Police He said in a statement. He has been with the agency since 2008.

According to the agency’s statement, Mr. Seknik was responding to the riots on Wednesday and “was injured while physically interacting with the protesters,” although officials did not immediately clarify the nature of his injuries or how he interacted with the crowd. After being wounded, Mr. Seknik returned to his department’s office, collapsed, and was rushed to hospital.

“The entire USCP division expresses its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Officer Sicknick for their loss, and mourns the loss of a friend and colleague,” the statement reads. The media had prematurely reported his death earlier in the day while he was apparently still on resuscitation equipment.