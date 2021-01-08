A Capitol police officer dies from wounds sustained during the pro-Trump attack.

A US Capitol police officer died Thursday night from wounds sustained when he clashed with a pro-Trump gang that had descended on the Capitol building the previous day.
Officer Brian D. They’ll call you at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, at the Capitol Police He said in a statement. He has been with the agency since 2008.
According to the agency’s statement, Mr. Seknik was responding to the riots on Wednesday and “was injured while physically interacting with the protesters,” although officials did not immediately clarify the nature of his injuries or how he interacted with the crowd. After being wounded, Mr. Seknik returned to his department’s office, collapsed, and was rushed to hospital.
“The entire USCP division expresses its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Officer Sicknick for their loss, and mourns the loss of a friend and colleague,” the statement reads. The media had prematurely reported his death earlier in the day while he was apparently still on resuscitation equipment.
The case involves homicide investigators from the Metropolitan Police Department.
Early Friday morning, Representative Tim Ryan of Ohio, a Democrat who runs the House Appropriations Subcommittee that oversees the Capitol Police budget, He said in a post on Twitter That his heart was breaking because of the death of Sekenik.
“This tragic loss is a reminder of the courage of the law enforcement who protect us every day,” wrote Mr. Ryan.
Seknik’s death brings the death toll from Wednesday’s chaos to five. One of the people who participated in the pro-Trump rampage was Ashley Babbitt He was shot by a Capitol policeman inside the building As she climbed through a broken window that leads into the speaking foyer. Police said three other people died after being exposed to an apparent medical emergency in the area around the Capitol building.
Officials said about 50 police officers were injured when the crowd overran the barricades, threw things, knocked down doors, smashed windows, and drowned some officers who tried to resist the advancing crowd.
Capitol Police reported that 14 people were arrested during the incursion, including two people arrested for assaulting a police officer. Local police have arrested scores of others, most of them for illegal entry and violating the city curfew on Wednesday night.
Stephen Sound, Chief of Capitol Police, He submitted his resignation on Thursday After facing pressure from congressional leaders. House and Senate censors have also resigned.