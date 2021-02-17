A call for help from Sheikha Latifa – daughter of the Emir of Dubai who sees herself as her father’s “hostage”

In secret-made videos, she tells the princess that she is locked up like her father. Additionally, she is afraid for her life.

In a video that she secretly filmed in the toilet, Princess Latifa explains that she is a trapped woman. Video: BBC Panorama

After her failed escape from her homeland nearly three years ago, the daughter of the Emir of Dubai accused her father in secret video messages of holding her “hostage” in a villa that had been converted into a prison. Sheikha Latifa also said in one of the clips that she feared for her life, as reported by the BBC Tuesday.

The 35-year-old tried unsuccessfully to leave Dubai on a sailing yacht in February 2018. In a video she posted on YouTube, she accused her father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, of holding her for three years after trying to escape as a teenager in 2002. After an attempted escape New escape, nothing is heard from the princess.

In one of the new videos, according to the BBC, she mentioned how an Emirati commando overpowered the yacht, paralyzed her with pills, and regained consciousness only in Dubai. She now lives under constant surveillance in a closed villa, and the police have told her she will “never see the sun again”. “The situation is getting desperate every day.”

Video recordings in the toilet

Sheikha Latifa said that she recorded video messages of her close friends with her cell phone in the toilet, as this was the only room she could lock. Your friends took it to the BBC, which wanted to publish it that evening on Panorama.

Initially, authorities in Dubai did not respond to AFP’s request for a statement. In April 2018, it was announced that the princess had been “returned” to her family and that she was well.

A British court charged the emir of Dubai with responsibility for the abduction of Latifa and another daughter, Sheikha Shamsa, in March 2020. Meanwhile, Sheikh Mohammed was found guilty of intimidating his sixth wife, Princess Haja Bint Al Hussein. This sparked an international uproar in the summer of 2019 when she fled to Great Britain with her children, aged eight and twelve. The prince denied all allegations.

Agence France-Presse / The Wall