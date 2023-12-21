December 21, 2023

A bucket of water isn’t enough: This is what you should do if your Christmas tree catches fire

Esmond Barker December 21, 2023 2 min read

Help, my Christmas tree is on fire! If you watched this video, this couldn’t happen to you

Do you also like real candles on the Christmas tree? Then make sure to have a bucket of water ready. Unfortunately, it’s not enough for a tree to catch fire. You can learn how to properly extinguish a Christmas tree fire in the video.

12/13/2023

no time? Blue News sums it up for you

  • Anyone who lights real candles on a Christmas tree should be prepared for the worst-case scenario: a Christmas tree fire. Most people feel well prepared with a bucket of water next to the tree. But this alone is not enough to effectively extinguish a burning branch.
  • But what do you do if the fire spreads and you have to resort to larger weapons? In the video you can see how quickly a tree catches fire and what measures can be taken to contain the fire.
  • You can also find out in the video why it is necessary to call the fire department even after the Christmas tree fire has been extinguished.

Especially during the Christmas holidays, firefighters have to go out again and again to put out fires. The culprit is usually Christmas wreaths and Christmas trees, which dry out in hot apartments and thus pose an increased fire risk.

Acting intuitively and correctly in the event of a fire is not a given. Many of us are not used to dealing with open fires, so the danger is often underestimated.

Blue News asked firefighter Martin Horliman from the Oster Fire Department to show us how to properly react if your Christmas tree catches fire at the Redcon Training Center.

