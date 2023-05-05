A big fire is raging in Moscow – the administration building was damaged?

Tsaritsyno district A big fire broke out in Moscow – many buildings caught fire Russian media and Russian tweeters reported a huge fire in the south of the Russian capital, Moscow. The cause of the fire is still not entirely clear. published May 4, 2023 at 10:06 pm

This photo shows the fire that is said to have started in the Tsaritsyno area. Twitter Firefighters are fighting the flames. Twitter According to some sources, a number of buildings caught fire. Twitter The fire is said to be raging in the south of the city. Google Maps

The fire was reported shortly after 9 p.m., according to Russian news site Ria.ru. Accordingly, 17 Yerevan Street should catch fire. A rescue service representative told the agency that people were evacuated before rescuers arrived and there was no information on casualties. Traffic along Yerevan Street has completely stopped.

According to several sources on social media, it is said to be an administrative building in the Tsaritsyno district, south of the capital. Before that, there was an explosion. According to Russian media, a number of buildings caught fire. The fire spread from an administrative building and a warehouse to a store and a hostel. The grocery store is also said to have been affected.

(TRX)