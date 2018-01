Norfield Congregational Church invites members of the Weston community to join with its congregation in recognizing the ministry of Associate Minister the Rev. Kelly Hough Rogers at a special worship service on Sunday, Jan. 14, at 10 a.m.

Rogers has accepted a pastoral call to serve Scarsdale Congregational Church in Scarsdale, N.Y. Following worship service, a reception with brunch will be held in the parish hall for congregants and guests.