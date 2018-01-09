Weston’s annual Speak Up is coming in February

Get ready for Speak Up 2018. The 27th annual edition of Weston’s original exercise in “power to the people,” aka the League of Women Voters of Weston’s “Speak Up,” will be held on Saturday, Feb. 3, at 10:30 a.m. in the Community Room of the Weston Public Library.

At Speak Up, state and local public officials and employees will assemble onstage to answer whatever questions, thoughts, and ideas the public have that are relevant to their responsibilities.

This is an opportunity to get to know those in charge of decision-making in local government, and ask any question — within the bounds of civil discourse.

A league moderator will act as master of ceremonies, and assure that the discussion remains civil and relevant, but it is those in the audience who will ask the questions. Officials get to talk only when a question is directed to them or they can contribute to another’s answer.

Because Weston does not exist in a vacuum, state legislators can provide information about the goings-on in Hartford that can directly affect Weston residents.

For those new to Weston, the league has created a “Know Your Town Directory,” reflecting departments and services in town, updated through the recent municipal election. The directory is available at lwvweston.org and at westonct.gov/.

The motto of the League of Women Voters is “Democracy is not a spectator sport.” For more information, contact Margaret Wirtenberg at [email protected]