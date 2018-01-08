The Weston Forum

Y’s Men interview James Naughton

The theatrical career of Tony Award-winning actor James Naughton will be examined when Play With Your Food artistic director Carole Schweid interviews him at Y’s Men of Westport/Weston on Thursday, Jan. 11, at 9:30 a.m. at the Saugatuck Congregational Church, 245 Post Road East, Westport.

A Weston resident, Naughton won his first Tony for best actor in a musical in City of Angels and his second for his role in Chicago. Schweid was an original cast member of A Chorus Line and is a co-founder of JIB Productions Inc. a non-profit producer of professional performing and visual arts programs in Fairfield County.

Schweid will also talk about her background in musical theater. After the interview, the two will perform a short script-in-hand piece called Post-its.

Y’s Men of Westport/Weston is an organization of retired and semi-retired men with a continued interest in activity, fellowship, learning and community service. The group hosts weekly speakers and sponsors 27 activity groups, from bridge to walking, a book club, a camera club, and an international discussion group.

For more information, visit ysmenwestportweston.org or contact John Brandt at [email protected]

