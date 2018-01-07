Weston sports scene busy in 2017

The year 2017 brought a number of championships as well as other notable achievements in Weston at all different levels.

Continuing its dominance of the South-West Conference, the Weston High girls indoor track team captured its fifth straight league championship. The Trojans also won their 11th conference crown in the last 12 years.

The Weston boys indoor track team also had a strong finish, tying Immaculate for first for the team title.

Defeating New Milford 30-8, the Weston seventh grade girls basketball team won the Fairfield County Basketball League championships. The fifth grade girls team won the league’s Group C bracket post-season tournament.

David Stankiewicz, a 2013 graduate of Weston High and a senior at Syracuse University, died unexpectedly in March. Stankiewicz competed for Syracuse’s men’s track and field his freshman and sophomore years, and was an All-State and All New England runner while at Weston High, His greatest race was the State Open his sophomore year, where had a personal best time of 1:54.59 to finish fifth and qualified for New England meet.

Weston saw its run of championships in girls outdoor track and field and in the spring. After 11 years the Trojans surrendered their crown and finished fourth at the SWC championship.

The Weston High girls lacrosse team reached two championships in 2017. The Trojans made it to the SWC finals before losing to Newtown and then fell to New Fairfield in the state Class S championship.

On the tennis court, both Weston teams captured two championships. Both were SWC champs while the boys won the state Class M crown and the girls did likewise in Class S.

In Little League, the Blue Jays defeated the Indians 8-3 to win the Majors Division championship.

The Weston Lacrosse Club presented the 2017 Clem Malin Award to Matt Bigelow and Isa Crumpton. The award recognizes eighth grade players in the boys and girls programs who have demonstrated athletic skills, leadership and sportsmanship in the game of lacrosse, as well as academic achievement and community service during their years leading up to high school.

Jeffrey Evanier, a 2010 graduate of Weston High, captured the 83rd Connecticut Open Championship. Evanier shot a final round 71 and outlasting two opponents in the three-hole aggregate playoff to claim the title at Ellington Ridge Country Club in Ellington.

The Weston Sports Commission announced that Darli Ebling was named the 2016 Weston Sportsperson of the Year. The award is presented by the Fairfield County Sports Commission to those who are deemed to have made the greatest positive impact and contribution to each of their sports communities over the past year.

In the Weston Women’s Softball League, Peter’s Spirits took home the championship trophy.

The Weston High girls softball team won their third straight championship — their fourth in five seasons. At the state level, Weston continued its run with its fifth straight Class S crown.

On the soccer field, Weston had much success. The under-15 girls team won the Connecticut Cup. The under-12 girls, the under-12 boys and the under-11 boys teams all won their divisions during the season.

Also during the fall, the Emeralds minor league baseball team defeated the Bandits 10-2 to win the Weston Little League fall baseball championship.