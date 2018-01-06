Weston Police Log

Motor vehicle theft

A car was stolen from Arrowhead Way in Weston sometime overnight on Friday, Dec. 22, into Saturday Dec. 23.

The incident was reported to the police at 9:23 a.m. on Dec. 23. People in the home heard dogs barking overnight but didn’t investigate.

According to Weston Police Chief Edwin Henion, the key fob was left in the car overnight. Another car on the property was rummaged through but nothing was stolen.

The car, an Audi Q5 sport utility vehicle, was involved on Tuesday, Dec. 26, in an accident with a police cruiser in Westport. Five Waterbury teenagers who fled the Audi after the accident were arrested in connection with attempting an auto theft in Westport.

Henion said there has been an increase in stolen cars “all over Fairfield County” and “Weston has been lucky so far” because other towns have been hit harder.

He urged everyone to take their keys out of their car and lock it because Weston could continue to be hit.

He said the department is concerned this could lead to home break-ins in town, even though it hasn’t happened yet despite the uptick of stolen vehicles in the area.

“It’s a crime of opportunity,” Henion said. “The car thefts haven’t been forced entries. It seems like they’re going around to see which cars are unlocked.”

Dumping complaint

A resident of Cartbridge Road came to the police department on Wednesday, Dec. 20, to report that someone had dumped debris on her property several times without her permission. The debris consisted of dirt, stones and concrete chunks.

The resident told police she had an ongoing civil case with a septic company based in Norwalk and believed it was possible the company was dumping debris on her property as retaliation.

The company denied the allegations and due to insufficient evidence the case is inactive.

Larceny

On Dec. 14, a resident of Kettle Creek Road reported a package was missing from her mailbox.