Connecticut’s job decline continues

The November employment report signals a job crisis requiring bold economic reforms to jump start Connecticut’s stalled economy, an economist with the state’s largest business organization said last week.

“We’ve lost 15,300 jobs since June,” Pete Gioia, an economist with The Connecticut Business & Industry Association (CBIA).

Connecticut lost 3,500 jobs in November, according to the state Department of Labor, while the unemployment rate rose to 4.6%, the highest in the region.

“It’s difficult to define the glass as half full when we see continued job losses like this,” Gioia said.

After hitting a post-recession high in June, Connecticut’s year-over-year job growth is now flat.

The New England states averaged 1.2% growth over the same period, while U.S. growth is 1.4%.

Connecticut has recovered only 70% of all jobs lost during the 2008-10 recession and is one of just a handful of states yet to reach the expansion point. “You can’t deny the fact that we now have a full-blown crisis in jobs,” Gioia said.

He said bold reforms are needed to jump start Connecticut’s stalled economy, and the state needs a retooling of its jobs pipeline.

“We know there are many thousands of jobs in manufacturing, trucking, building trades, and certain financial services that are going begging, so it’s important that the administration, the legislature, and the private sector work closely together to supply employers with the skilled employees they need,” Gioia said.

He noted that the state’s newly formed Commission on Fiscal Stability and Economic Growth, charged with developing specific recommendations for promoting economic growth, will report to the legislature on March 1.

“Hopefully, this group can amplify the call for the kind of reforms we need to generate much-needed job growth,” he said.

