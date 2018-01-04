Bridgeport Rescue Mission prepares for increased demand on services

An increased number of homeless men, women and families are expected to take shelter at Bridgeport Rescue Mission this week as dangerous cold temperatures are forecasted to continue in the coastal Fairfield County area. Preparations are underway at the Mission to ensure adequate resources and spaces are available to meet the increased demand on their services.

“We are urging any unsheltered person in need of a warm place to stay or a hot meal during these extreme cold temperatures to please come to Bridgeport Rescue Mission for safe refuge,” said Executive Director Terry Wilcox. “It is too dangerous to be outside in this kind of weather. Hypothermia and frostbite can set in quickly and prolonged exposure to the elements can become a life or death situation.”

A safe environment, hot meals, dry clothing and warm blankets are essential resources to care for the homeless during the extreme cold weather. The Mission has prepared extra room to accommodate the additional community members expected to seek emergency shelter during the frigid temperatures “We have made extra bed space by repurposing our chapel for an overflow shelter and rearranging furniture in our women’s emergency shelter to safely house as many individuals as possible,” explained Wilcox.

The Mission is asking the community to help with donations of cold weather essentials to care for the homeless during the extreme weather and throughout the winter months. “Donations of winter gear, such as insulated gloves, hats, scarves and warm coats — especially adult, larger sizes — to help keep folks warm are greatly appreciated,” said Wilcox. Donations of food staples such as hearty soup, macaroni and cheese, and baked beans are also needed as the Mission expects to provide an increased number of meals to those seeking emergency shelter. Another way to help care for the homeless during this critical time is through monetary gifts to help cover the costs of the Mission’s utility bills, which increase as the weather grows colder and the guest numbers rise.

Please bring donations of food and clothing to the Donation Center at 1069 Connecticut Avenue, Unit 2B, Bridgeport, open Tuesday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or make an online donation at BridgeportRescueMission.org.