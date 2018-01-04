Town urges Westonites to stay off snowy roads

Weston’s emergency management director, town Police Officer Joe Miceli is urging Westonites to stay off the roads today if possible.

“If you can stay home, stay home,” said Miceli. “The roads are bad and even if they were just plowed the high winds are covering them with snow again very quickly.”

As of 12:30 p.m., Miceli said town operations in the storm are “going as well as they could be.”

“Our road crews are out there doing their best,” said Miceli, who added there have been a few cars skidding off roads, but no major accidents.

“There’s been a few minor incidents but thankfully nothing has been significant,” he said. “We hope people will continue stay off the roads until this stops.”

Weston Police Chief Ed Henion echoed Miceli’s sentiments about Westonites staying off the road.

“It’s difficult travel right now,” said Henion. “Don’t be out unless you absolutely need to be.”

In terms of accidents, Henion said that there have been a few incidents of people stuck on the side of the road.

“We have officers out checking roads to make sure no one is stuck and to help them if they are,” he said.

Henion said the town is concerned with wind and impending power outages, but currently that isn’t an issue that the town is facing at a large scale.

According to Eversource at 12:47 p.m. there was only one power outage in Weston. Statewide, there are fewer than 100 total outages.

“Town Hall and the library will be warming centers if people lose power,” said Henion.

Governor Dannel Malloy didn’t issue a travel ban for state highways, but also urges Connecticut residents to stay off the roads.

At a press conference held at noon Malloy told people to stay home if they aren’t “required to go to work.”

“We’re having accidents but we’re having fewer accidents than we would normally see because people are cooperating with us,” said Malloy.