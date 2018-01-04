Metro-North to operate reduced service due to impact of winter storm

UPDATE 3:45 p.m.: For the remainder of Thursday, Jan. 4, Metro-North is operating a reduced weekday schedule with some combined and cancelled trains due to the impact of the winter storm and extremely low temperatures.

Customers may refer to the current timetable and see a list of cancelled/combined trains at http://web.mta.info/supplemental/mnr/mnr_weather_info.html, download the TrainTime app, and follow Metro-North on Twitter & Facebook, or call the Customer Information Center at 511 (in Connecticut call 877-690-5114).

Customers should anticipate delays and use caution when entering and exiting trains, and on platforms and staircases.

New Haven Line Service is currently experiencing delays of up to 30 minutes along with train combinations and cancellations due to the impact of the winter storm.

Customers should use caution when entering and exiting trains, and on platforms and staircases. For service updates please monitor www.mta.info/mnr, download the TrainTime app, and follow Metro-North on Twitter & Facebook. For information on Metro-North’s Guide to Winter Weather Travel read more here: http://web.mta.info/mnr/html/WinterWeatherTravelTips.html